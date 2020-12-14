Sabah govt will continue to assist local entrepreneurs, says Dr Joachim

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 14): The Sabah state government through the Industrial Development Ministry will continue to provide assistance to local entrepreneurs, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Dr Joachim who is also Industrial Development Minister said in view of this, the government has set up a virtual platform known as e-Dagang GoBiz as a catalyst for local entrepreneurs to venture into business.

He said e-Dagang GoBiz was developed by his ministry to boost marketing of locally-made products and help Sabah entrepreneurs to market their products globally with cooperation from GoNet Holdings Sdn Bhd.

This marketing strategy was also to motivate local entrepreneurs, especially in the small, medium and micro industries to continue doing business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry has received more than 500 applications from all over Sabah so far offering 1,000 products.

“I am confident more new entrepreneurs and even the established ones would be participating the programme and reap benefit from this platform,” he said at the launch of the e-Dagang GoBiz platform here on Monday.

He said the GoBiz is one of the services in the GoNet application that could be download from the Apps Store and Google Play.

“Of course, there will be many challenges, among which are online scam risks of unsatisfactory product quality, technical issues, communication between seller and buyer but the government and developer of GoNet are prepared to find a solution in order to maintain the quality of the application,” he said.