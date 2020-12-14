Sabahans not following SOPs

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 clusters have been formed in Sabah as the people did not adhere to the health standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun

He stressed for the people to adhere to the SOPs set in order to break the Covid-19 infection chain.

“Lately, it has been found that a growing number of clusters have been formed from social events held without the accordance of SOP. This includes social gatherings involving families, gatherings and religious ceremonies,” said Masidi here yesterday.

“The public is advised to abide by the SOPs that have been set. Social gathering activities without SOP compliance will increase the risk of Covid-19 transmission to the public.

“Therefore, it is very important for us to always be vigilant and strive to protect ourselves, our family and even the surrounding community from Covid-19 infection.

“The public is urged to remain compliant with the SOP in all circumstances and place. Get used to the right things and correct the norm,” he warned.

Sabah recorded 333 new positive Covid-19 cases and 245 recoveries yesterday (December 13).

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 333, making the cumulative total to 32,828 cases. No death case has been recorded,” said Masidi.

“Today a total of 245 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, making the cumulative recovery total to 29,449 people. So far, a total of 1,904 patients are receiving treatment, namely 629 people in the hospital and 1,275 in PKRC (Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centre).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 62 and 19 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the official Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, here yesterday.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 120 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah yesterday, followed by Sandakan (50), Tuaran (49), Lahad Datu (28), Penampang (22), Tawau (22), Kota Belud (12), Kudat (9), Papar (8), Keningau (5), Semporna (4), Putatan (3) and Ranau (1).

He said no case was found in Pitas, Tambunan, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Tenom, Kota Marudu, Telupid, Beluran, Kuala Penyu, Tongod, Beaufort, Kunak, Sipitang and Nabawan, and no additional red zone and new cluster were reported yesterday.

“The high number of cases today stems from the screening of existing clusters, which are 12 clusters that recorded 166 cases. The cluster recording the highest number was the Rumah Merah Cluster (78 cases),” he said.

“Of the 333 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 166 cases (49.9%) were from existing cluster screening, 104 cases (31.2%) from close contact screening in 13 districts, 42 cases (12.6%) from symptomatic screening, two cases (0.6%) from community screening and 19 cases (5.7%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital are 1,029 beds. Meanwhile, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) have 5,566 beds, making it a total bed capacity of 6,595 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 28.87%,” he added.

According to Masidi, up to yesterday, 296,160 food baskets had been distributed to the target group in Sabah.