SDMC: Mandatory quarantine period in Sarawak reduced to 10 days

KUCHING (Dec 14): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to reduce the mandatory quarantine period in Sarawak from 14 to 10 days in line with the Health Ministry’s decision with immediate effect.

In a statement today, SDMC said that Sarawakians who return from overseas are to undergo mandatory quarantine for 10 days at designated quarantine centres.

“The rt-PCR test will be taken on the second and eighth day. If the test result on the eighth day is negative, they will be released from the quarantine centre on the 10th day and they are to resume quarantine at home until the 14th day.

“They will have to wear wristbands,” it said.

As for non-Sarawakians and non-Malaysians, they have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 10 days and take the rt-PCR test at the first points of entry. The negative rT-PCR test result will be valid for three days before entry into Sarawak. They will be given home quarantine order until the 14th day. Wristbands are required as well.

Meanwhile, all citizens and non-citizens returning from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan must also undergo quarantine for 10 days at a designated quarantine centre.

The rT-PCR test will be taken on the second and eighth day. If the result of the test on the eighth day is negative, they will be discharged from the quarantine centre on the 10th day and they are to continue the remaining quarantine at home until the 14th day. They are required to wear wristbands.

For entry from Sabah and Labuan, rT-PCR test is necessary three days before entering into Sarawak.

Entry without any significant reason by non-Sarawakians from Sabah and Labuan is still prohibited.

In addition,SDMC informed that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has refined the Guidelines for Medical Tourism. These guidelines will be effective from December 16.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Sunday had announced that the quarantine period for travellers returning from overseas and close contacts of positive cases will be shortened from 14 to 10 days effective Dec 14.

He said it applies to the surveillance and observation order implemented at the gazetted quarantine centres or at home.