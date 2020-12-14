SDMC to decide today whether to shorten quarantine period in Sarawak to 10 days

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is expected to decide today whether to reduce the mandatory quarantine period in Sarawak from 14 to 10 days in line with the Health Ministry’s decision.

SDMC secretariat when contacted, said the committee would be having a meeting today to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian told The Borneo Post that the decision would be announced later today.

“SDMC press statement today,” he said referring to the committee’s daily Covid-19 update press statements normally issued around 5pm.

Sarawak currently quarantines everyone coming into the state for 14 days with swab tests to be carried out on the second and 10th day.

The state government is currently paying the cost for the quarantine periods for all Sarawakians, while foreigners or non Sarawakians would have to bear the cost themselves.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday (Dec 13) announced that the quarantine period for travellers returning from overseas and close contacts of positive cases will be shortened from 14 to 10 days effective today (Dec 14).

He said it applies to the surveillance and observation order implemented at the gazetted quarantine centres or at home.

“A recent review of clinical scientific evidence found that the risk of post-quarantine infection will decrease throughout the quarantine period. The infection rate is highest in the first week after exposure,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said several countries have reviewed the mandatory quarantine period from 14 to 10 days including the United Kingdom, Germany and Belgium, while France has reduced its period to seven days.