Shopping malls urged to organise more creative arts events

MIRI: Shopping mall operators are encouraged to organise more creative arts events to unearth the hidden talents among the young people in the state.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting said young people need more platforms for them to show their talents.

“Young people today are very creative and they have a lot of ideas. However, there are not many spaces for them to show their talents.

“Thus, I would like to encourage the shopping mall operators to organise more creative arts events so that the young people can participate and show us what they have in mind,” he said to the media after officiating the Pop-Up Selfie Museum at Bintang Megamall here yesterday.

He lauded the Pop-Up Selfie Museum event as a good example of giving young people opportunity to show their talents like drawing the backdrop frame for the selfie photo session.

“This is something that we can do not only to appreciate the beauty of creative arts but also provide a venue for the young people to show their talents, thus contributing some inputs to boost the state’s creative arts development.”

Also present were Bintang Megamall event manager Allen Wong and Pop-Up Selfie Museum organising team from Naja Enterprise.