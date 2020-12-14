SMC orders five hawkers to explain no-show at market

SIBU: Five hawkers have been ordered by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to produce show-cause letters explaining their no-show at the Sunday Market along Jalan Indah here last weekend.

According to Councillor Albert Tiang, these hawkers have already been granted the permits and also the trading lots at the just-refurbished weekend market.

The council had, in the previous week, revoked the permits of four hawkers who failed to turn up at their lots for several weekends, despite being issued reminders by the SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee, of which Tiang is the chairman.

“The five absentee hawkers will be called up individually – they must explain to the council the reason behind their no-show at the market on Dec 12 and 13.

“If they’re unwell, then it would be understandable – but should they state ‘being busy for something else’ or ‘being not ready’ to trade at the new location, then we would just re-allocate their spots to other hawkers who are more deserving.

“There’s no compromise in this matter,” Tiang told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He reiterated that every Sunday Market hawker must provide the SMC, in advance, valid reasons behind them not being able to trade during certain weekends.

The open space at the market had just undergone levelling and concrete works to accommodate the additional 42 trading lots.

The upgrading was necessary, in view of rising number of applications to trade at the Sunday Market.

Currently the weekend market houses a total of 177 hawkers, including the 42 trading at the concrete open space.

It is estimated that about 2,000 people visit the place every weekend.

The Sunday Market began its operations at the new location (Jalan Indah) on Aug 1 this year, following the relocation from Jalan Mahsuri.

Despite its name, the market is open every Saturday and Sunday – operating from 6am to 11am daily.