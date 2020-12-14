State government never used Darul Hana to refer to Sarawak, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Dec 14): The Sarawak government has never used the term Darul Hana to refer to Sarawak, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he was surprised to hear that there were certain quarters who had alleged that the state government will be using the term Darul Hana to describe Sarawak.

“Since when? If the Sarawak government is going to do so, I would know but I am unaware of this.

“These people just want to raise issues because at the moment there are no issues to go against the government,” he told reporters when met after officiating the 24th anniversary celebration of Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) here today.

He was asked to comment on a recent uproar over the term ‘Sarawak Darul Hana’, which was triggered by a Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak greeting on social media last year.

Abang Johari stressed that the state government only uses the term ‘Darul Hana’ to name bridges, housing development and mosques.

Among them included the Darul Hana Bridge at Kuching Waterfront, Darul Hana Housing and Darul Hana Mosque at the resettlement area of Seberang Hilir in Petra Jaya.

“The state government cannot simply use the term Darul Hana to refer to Sarawak because this need to be approved first by the State Legislative Assembly,” said the Chief Minister.

On Sunday, PAS Sarawak had defended its use of Darul Hana to describe Sarawak and also denied claims by activists that the Islamic party was attempting to change Sarawak’s identity from a secular state to one that’s focus on a single religion.

The party’s state commissioner Jofri Jaraiee said Darul Hana, which was used during the rule of Sultan Tengah from 1627 to 1657, is a term that meant a harmonious and safe place for everyone.

On Dec 6, five local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) namely Dayak Think Tank Assocation, Dayak National Congress, Sarawak Iban Association, Persatuan Balang Balai Nyabong, and Sarawak Dayak Iban Association Miri, said the continued use of Darul Hana could disrupt racial and religious harmony in the state.

They also accused PAS of distorting history as they said Sultan Tengah only ruled a small area around present-day Kuching and was only a minor portion of today’s modern Sarawak.