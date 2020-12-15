25 made homeless after fire destroys two houses at Long Lama

MIRI: Twenty-five people were made homeless after their homes at Long Lama near here were razed by fire yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong said nine firefighters from Lopeng fire station were deployed to the scene after a distress call was received from Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai at 5.35pm.

“Upon their arrival at 7.50pm, the operation commander reported that the fire involved two houses, two double-storey non-permanent structures which were 100 per cent razed to the ground.

“Eight and 17 people, from the first and second house respectively, were left homeless in the incident,” said Law.

The fire was brought under control about 40 minutes later and the extinguishing operation continued until overhaul work was completed to ensure that no remnants of the fire were left at the scene.

The operation ended at around 8.30pm. No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident,

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who was shocked to learn of the incident, said that this was the second time such incident had happened in Long Lama, with the first involving the Immigration Department office which was burnt down last month.

“I am very sad especially when we could not do anything because there is no facility (to battle such fire incident). I have actually brought up this request during the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting last time.”

Dennis said there is a need for places like Long Lama or Beluru to have a dedicated firefighting team so that they would be able to respond when their services are needed.

“So, my pledge is for maybe, Tuan Law can help me to form a team of Bomba volunteers in Long Lama. We can provide them with basic facilities.

“I feel very sad that this happened to our people and would like to extend my apologies to the affected families for not having the facilities to help them and their belongings,” he added.