58 Covid-19 clusters in Sabah still active, says Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Fifty eight of the 100 cumulative Covid-19 clusters in Sabah are still active while 42 more have closed, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

“No new Covid-19 cluster was recorded in Sabah today (yesterday)…from 283 new positive cases, 64 cases were from screening of existing clusters.

“Tuaran district reported 50 cases, the highest number of new cases in state involving the cluster in Telipok Ria. Kota Kinabalu saw cases falling to only 49 as there were no new cases from the Rumah Merah cluster,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Masidi who is also the official state Covid-19 spokesman said apart from clusters, 155 new cases in Sabah today were detected from close contact screening in 10 districts, symptomatic screening 36 cases, community screening (6) and other remaining cases in other categories.

Meanwhile, Masidi said only 32.49 per cent of the 6,595 beds for Covid-19 treatment were occupied in the state and the total number of beds comprised 1,029 in hospitals with the remaining beds at Low-risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres.

On Covid-19 clusters in Sabah, Masidi said the districts with the highest number of cumulative clusters in the state are Kota Kinabalu with 22 clusters followed by Sandakan (18) and Tawau (16). – Bernama