Chung Hua Middle School No 4 all set to welcome over 70 new students in 2021

KUCHING: The Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No 4 at Jalan Haji Taha here will welcome at least 70 new students at the start of the new school term, scheduled on Jan 20 next year.

According to principal Johnny Kon, the management plans to open three Junior 1 classes – each to house 30 students, which is the limit set per class under the current standard operating procedures (SOP), still in force to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We already have 70 new students on our registration list, and we should be able to take in 20 more,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In this respect, Kon appealed to parents to register with the school as soon as possible.

He said over the last couple of years, CHMS No 4 had recorded some 100 new students annually.

On another note, Kon also called upon parents who were facing financial difficulties, particularly during this Covid-19 period, to apply for special financial aid from the school.

For registration of new students at CHMS No 4, go to https://rb.gy/srhlls.