CM: GPS-led state govt’s administration model should be followed by Malaysia

MIRI (Dec 15): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government’s model of political stability and putting the well-being of the people first should be followed by Malaysia, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Quoting a recent report by UOB Global Economics and Market Research, Abang Johari said he was proud that Sarawak had topped the chart by securing RM15.8 billion of manufacturing investment between January and September, this year, which was the highest in the country.

“We (Sarawakians) should count our blessings when our state is stable. We had the most foreign direct investments because we are stable.

“We have respect for each other and we are inclusive and these are thriving our economy,” said Abang Johari when delivering his speech at the earth-breaking ceremony of the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Sarawak Malaysia’s (Forum) multipurpose hall and resource centre here today.

He said while Sarawakians are living peacefully, the country is facing a big problem, adding that the never ending tussle among the political leaders there is causing the country to become unstable.

Nevertheless, Abang Johari said he felt proud of what Sarawak had achieved so far.

He recalled that when the digital economy was first introduced in 2017, the idea received a lot of disagreement.

“Then the Covid-19 pandemic came, and everything is forced to go online. I must say that we are fortunate that we have led it first,” he said.

Additionally, Abang Johari said Sarawak became the first in the country to adopt hydrogen as the new source of renewable energy by using electrolysis to extract hydrogen and oxygen.

“When the US President-elect Joe Biden wants to join the Paris Climate Accord, Sarawak has already positioned itself with renewable energy (initiative),” he added.

Meanwhile, when commenting on Forum’s upcoming multipurpose hall and resource centre, Abang Johari opined that more discussion should be conducted at the centre for future development.

“Planning must be done for a long-term,” he stressed.

Noting that the Sarawak government’s allocation of RM1.5 billion to the Highland Development Agency (HDA) is to develop the infrastructure and basic facility in the areas involved, Abang Johari said more allocation would be given to HDA if GPS is entrusted to lead the state after the next state election.

During his speech, Abang Johari also took the opportunity to express his appreciation to the cooperation given by Sarawakians to the government in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When I was asked when is the election, actually we wanted it earlier. But we love the people more than the election. I believe we can manage this pandemic professionally and that the people are more important that election.

“Therefore, we are thankful to the people who have been very compliant to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and call to practice physical distancing.”

Also present at the earth-breaking ceremony were Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Hamzah; State Legislative Assembly (DUN) deputy speaker and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, Forum president Keneddy Cukpai Ugon who is also the Murum assemblyman, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Nagu who is also the ceremony’s organising chairman, Local Government and Housing Ministry permanent secretary Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, Persafe Engineering Sdn Bhd managing director and chief executive officer Peru Balan Ding.