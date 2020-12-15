Covid-19: Sarawak records third day of zero positive cases, Kuching district reverts back to green zone

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded its third day of zero new positive Covid-19 cases today, with the number of accumulated positive cases in the state remaining at 1,075, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that Kuching district has also reverted back to a green zone after no reports of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were recorded in the district in the past 14 days.

It also said no Covid-19 patients had recovered today.

“The total number of recoveries in the state thus remain at 1,045 or 97.21 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It said at the moment, there are 11 patients being treated at hospitals throughout the state where nine are treated at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), one at Miri Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.

“There are 20 new person under investigation (PUI) cases reported today and 20 PUI pending lab test results,” it added.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

SDMC said only one cluster remains active in the state namely the Besi Cluster with 12 cases including its index case.

Serian district remains as a yellow zone with a total of two local infection cases reported in the last 14 days.