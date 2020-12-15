Curfew in waters off ESSZone extended to Dec 31

TAWAU (Dec 15): The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to Dec 31.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the curfew covers the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said those living in the area are prohibited from approaching or being in the waters off the seven districts between 6 pm and 6 am.

“The curfew has been extended to ensure the affected areas would not be encroached by terrorists, who could threaten security and also to protect the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone.

“Information gathered has revealed that militant groups involved in kidnapping for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry out kidnapping and cross-border crimes,” he said in a statement today.

Hazani said the curfew order was also to facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would create a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

He added that district police chiefs in the affected areas have been authorised to issue permits to those applying for fishing activities and to attend to urgent matters during the curfew. – Bernama