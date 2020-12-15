Henry: RM1.5 mln approved for feasibility study on proposed Gold Mining Museum and Park in Bau

KUCHING (Dec 15): The state government has approved a sum of RM1.5 million to carry out a feasibility study on the proposed Gold Mining Museum and Park in Bau, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said a team of researchers have been sent to Bau to conduct the study which is expected to be completed by February next year.

“After the study is completed, the state government will go through the research papers.

“Whether (or not) it is worth to build the mining museum in Bau is up to the report. The government is serious about this,” he said during a press conference after closing the 200 Years of Gold Mining History in Bau symposium held here today.

He also revealed that gold mining activity still exists in Bau with the presence of valid mining leases.

Although large-scale gold mining was not done in the area, he said the mining leases are still active with some of them still valid until 2033.

“You see, there are a lot of mining leases in Bau, and it is up to the companies possessing the mining leases on where they will start operating their mines.

“We consider the (gold) mining is there, they can start anytime. We never know, the gold price can shoot up anytime. On whether they can proceed with gold mining, they have to go through a process.

“For now, we want to remember the 200 years (of gold mining). This is something we cannot do the second time – you miss this, you cannot do it anymore. It must have a significant value to us.”

At the symposium, he said the experts have proven that gold mining activities began in Bau in the 1820s which attracted Chinese and British miners.

In conjunction with the 200th year anniversary celebration, exhibitions and talks by historians on the gold mining history in Bau is expected to be held on Dec 31.

Among those present at the symposium were Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, deputy state secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and speaker Dr Voon Jan Cham from Pertubuhan Sejarah Hwa Gong,Bau.