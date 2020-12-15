Jocelyn’s always been a go-getter — Grand uncle

ALOR SETAR: Jocelyn Yow, who was recently elected as mayor of Eastvale in California, the United States, has been described as a person who is firm and works hard to realise her dreams.

Her grand uncle, Datuk Chong Chim Tiong, 71, said that even when she was in school, where she was a debater, she was a spirited and dedicated person who liked to set goals in her life.

“Jocelyn was born in the US but returned here (Alor Setar) to study until Form 5 (at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Keat Hwa) before going overseas.

“She did promise to make her school proud and now she has done it. Not only her school, every Malaysian, irrespective of one’s race, is proud of her. She has proven that Malaysia Boleh!” he said when met by reporters at his office here.

Jocelyn, 25, is the grandchild of Chim Tiong’s sister, Chong Guet Chew, 75, who hails from Simpang Empat Kuar but now resides in the US.

Asked to share more about Jocelyn, Chim Tiong said that although she is young, she is very matured and forward thinking, always humble and respects her elders.

“When there are family gatherings, she will chat with everyone, but not empty talk. What she talks about always make sense and she is smart.

“When she was appointed as Eastvale city councillor in 2018, I was there and saw her work very hard, so she deserves the position of mayor,” he said.

Chim Tiong said Jocelyn was not an arrogant person, but loved social work, adding that she would always look for her favourite food whenever she returned to Alor Setar.

“She loves local food… although she lives overseas, she doesn’t forget her roots. As a family member, I am very proud of her achievements,” he said, adding that Jocelyn last came back some time around 2017.

The Jocelyn was elected mayor on Dec 10 and has a six-month-old baby boy. — Bernama