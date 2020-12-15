Man accused of murdering tailor in Kuching applies for reduced charge, court sets Jan 29 for hearing

KUCHING (Dec 15): The High Court here has postponed the hearing for the alleged murder of a tailor here in July last year, after the accused applied for the charge to be reduced.

Judge Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin set Jan 29, 2021, for the next hearing after lawyer Fadzillah Osman submitted the application for their client, Chong Kong Liang during mention today.

Chong, 29, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty, if convicted.

He is accused of murdering Wong Sie Tuang, 51, under a bridge in Sungai Sarawak Kanan, Kampung Pangkalan, Bau, some time between July 16 and July 19, 2019.

Based on the facts of the case, the tailor’s body was found in a black bag found floating in the river under the bridge on July 19.

The body was clad in a dark coloured shirt, gray pants and his head was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, while his hands were tied.

Chong was arrested at the Kuching District Police Headquarters a few hours after the body was found.

The prosecution was conducted by the Deputy Public Prosecutor Musli Abdul Hamid.