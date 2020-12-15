Mayor: MCC collects 88 pct of RM40.7 mln in assessment

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC), as of November 30 this year, has managed to collect 88 per cent of the total assessment rates of RM40.7 million it expected to receive this year.

Mayor Adam Yii said to date a total of 70,292 rateable properties are registered with the council, which include residential, commercial and industrial holdings.

“From the total 70,292 rateable properties, the council expected to collect assessment rates totalling RM40.7 million for the current year.

“When the due date for the second half 2020 payment of the assessment rate ended on November 30, MCC had managed to collect 88 per cent of the total expected yield,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Yii further said 30,313 rateable properties under the council enjoyed 25 per cent discount on their assessment rates this year, as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg recently under the Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Package (BKSS).

For those who had made full payment for the assessment fee this year, he added, the excess payment will be credited to their next year’s assessment bill.

“Revenue collected from the assessment rates is important to help the council make Miri a sustainable city and give quality and efficient services to the people as a whole.

“As the mayor of Miri City, I would like to thank all Mirians for your contributions in paying your assessment rates. Together we develop Miri and make Miri a lovely resort city and we can proudly say Miri is My Home, My Pride.”

In the effort to encourage rate payers to utilise the digital platform for assessment bill payment, he said the MCC’s Rating and Valuation Department will open its mobile counters at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, Emart Riam and Emart Tudan for three days from December 19, from 10am to 5pm.

He said the council’s staff manning the mobile counters will assist the rate payers to check on the assessment rates of their properties and guide them for on-the-spot payment through SarawakPay app.

“Moving forward with digital economy, the council advises ratepayers to make their payment online via SarawakPay app, Service Sarawak website and Pay Bills Malaysia website.

“The online payment methods are at your fingertips to avoid inconveniences of queuing at the counter.”

In conjunction with Miri City’s 15th anniversary this year, the MCC’s Rating and Valuation Department has initiated several programmes to increase public awareness of the need to pay their assessment rates timely as well as update the public on the council’s services related to road maintenance, scavenging, street lighting, desludging and other matters.

These programmes included two roadshows on assessment rates which took place at Saberkas Night Market on September 4 and Krokop 10 Market on September 26.

During the roadshow, the council also did live streaming as well as quiz.

On another matter, ratepayers who registered for the 5km Miri City Virtual Run 2020 which ended on November 30 are reminded to claim their medal of participation by January next year from the MCC’s Rating and Valuation Department.

For further information, members of the public can also contact the Rating and Valuation Department at 085-430914 during office hours.