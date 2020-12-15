PN government developing country for people, not cronies – Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is developing the country through character development, combating Covid-19, expanding small and medium industries and reducing unemployment, said Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

Abdul Rahman said while PN was doing its best to develop the country, it did not measure progress by the construction of skyscrapers and the like.

“Because of that, I, as an Umno supreme council member, Lipis Member of Parliament (MP) and deputy minister, feels that the government has done its best for the rakyat. This government has no time to think about the strategy to enrich itself or cronies,” he said in a Facebook posting yesterday.

He also criticised veteran leaders Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for their remarks made at a press conference today.

He said the matters raised by them actually concerned the negative impact of the previous government (Pakatan Harapan).

“The allegations made by these two leaders at their press conference earlier today that politicians in the present Cabinet are only seeking wealth and not developing the country are totally wrong,” he added.

Abdul Rahman believed that if the Covid-19 pandemic had not struck, the PN government comprising Barisan Nasional, PAS, Bersatu and GPS would have done far better than the previous administration.

At their joint press conference, Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, and Tengku Razaleigh, the Gua Musang MP, said they were ready to work together to do their part in developing the country for the sake of the people. – Bernama