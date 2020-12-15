Preliminary report on Taman Melawati helicopter accident ready — MOT

PUTRAJAYA: The Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has produced a preliminary report of its investigations into a mid-air collision involving two helicopters, 9M-HCA and 9M-HCB, on Nov 8 in Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“This is a preliminary report and that investigation into the accident is still ongoing,” he said in a statement yesterday to update on the investigation into the helicopter collision, adding that the

preliminary report was available on the Transport Ministry’s website.

Based on the synopsis of the preliminary report, the 9M-HCB crashed onto a road shoulder killing both its occupants while the 9M-HCA, although damaged, managed to execute an emergency landing in a nearby school field with both occupants uninjured.

The report said initial investigations confirmed that a mid-air collision did indeed occur.

According to the report, raw ADS-B data showed that both helicopters left Batu Dam for Klang Gates, and during transit, their path maintained a separation between 50 and 120 metres at all times, but at 11.44am for reasons still unknown, the helicopters start to converge and collided a few seconds

later.

A visual assessment at the crash site revealed that 9M-HCB descended at a very steep angle and this was ascertained by its descent through and damage to a nearby tree to the point of impact.

The report said a more critical analysis into ADS-B data was still ongoing with the hope that more light would be shed into why the helicopters converged in the first place.

The pilot of the crashed helicopter, retired navy commander Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, and his passenger, businessman Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41, died in the incident.

Former Malaysia Airlines Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, 66, and his passenger, Tan Chai Eian, 51, survived after their chopper made an emergency landing in a nearby area.

Wee said the main objective of the investigation was to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident with an aim to safeguard lives and prevent future accidents.

“The investigation being carried out is not for the purpose of apportioning blame or liability,” he said.

Based on the preliminary report, Wee said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has taken immediate actions towards ensuring the safety of the public and all aviation industry players at all times.

“CAAM is currently looking into making additional training a requirement for private clubs and operators. This is aimed at increasing awareness and competency among aviation enthusiasts,” he

said.

Wee said CAAM would launch a review of the existing rules and procedures to identify any inadequacies present and rectify them to ensure such incidents did not recur.

“This measure puts the safety and security of all private aviation enthusiasts as a top priority, without impinging on the business growth and enjoyment of general aviation,” he added. — Bernama