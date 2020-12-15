Pustaka Negeri Sarawak forges strategic partnerships with various organisations

KUCHING: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak has entered into an agreement with Land and Survey Department to collaborate in regular exchange of information, joint activities and key collaborative projects.

The memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed yesterday by Land and Survey Department Sarawak director Abdullah Julaihi and Pustaka Negeri Sarawak chief executive officer Dr Rashidah Bolhassan.

In addition, Pustaka Negeri Sarawak also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) and University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS).

Reedems president Datuk Peter Nansian and UCTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Abdul Hamid were present as signatories for their respective organisations.

The exchange of documents was witnessed by Pustaka Negeri Sarawak’s board of management chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Hamid Bugo.

In his remarks, Hamid said the MoA with the Land and Survey Department and the MoU with Redeems and UCTS signified Pustaka Negeri Sarawak’s milestone of becoming a store of knowledge and information, as well as its ability to reach out to local communities.

“With the MoA inked between Pustaka and Land and Survey Department, the collaboration would ensure that both parties could work together and ensure the safekeeping of real-time and crucial information.

“The MoU with Redeems would also ensure that Pustaka would be able to reach out to rural folk, so that none of them would be left out. This is our duty and responsibility as a state library – to reach out as much as we can, physically or digitally, or any other means,” he added.

Hamid said the idea of the collaboration between Pustaka and UCTS was on improving and upscaling library services towards achieving better standards.