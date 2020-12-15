RM220,200 allocated to help school bus drivers in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): The Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) has coordinated assistance amounting to RM220,200 to 367 school bus drivers in the state, said Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah.

He said from the amount which was allocated under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN), RM600 was channelled to each eligible school bus driver.

“Sabah LPKP also helps the state government in conveying information about the RM300 assistance to 1,194 eligible bus drivers in Sabah.

“This assistance is an initiative of the state government to help drivers who are adversely affected by the implementation of the Movement Control Order,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Vivian Wong (PH-Sandakan) on the government’s efforts to help bus operators in Sabah following the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order in the state.

Meanwhile, Hasbi said the Finance Ministry had opened applications for the Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP) 2.0 programme from Oct 1 to 31 involving an allocation of RM600 million that would also benefit bus operators.

“Applications for the one-off assistance of RM3,000 are also open to active bus operators,” he added. – Bernama