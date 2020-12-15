Shooting of telemovie to propel Kiulu tourism

KOTA KINABALU: Efforts to promote Kiulu as a tourist destination is set to be further boosted with the filming of a telemovie at several touristic sites in the sub district.

Entitled “Kusai – Lelaki Dusun Terakhir”, shooting of the telemovie for RTM’s Okey Channel began on Monday.

The decision to shoot the telemovie in Kiulu was revealed by film producer Chester Pang and director Ramli Carlo during a meeting with Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Kiulu Assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Chester said some 35 cast and crew members of the film would be staying in Kiulu for the duration of the filming which is expected to take 10 days to complete.

“I was impressed with Kiulu’s natural beauty and scenic view and decided to shoot the telemovie there,” Chester said.

Shooting of the telemovie would mostly be at Kondis Point and Monggoluton Riverside just by the Kiulu river which is famed for white water rafting.

During the meeting Joniston and Chester also discussed the prospect of setting up a mini movie set village in Kiulu.

Joniston said the creation of a mini movie set village with the concept of Borneo in the 1850s was a refreshing idea.

Besides that, he said it would also create spin-offs in term of job opportunities to build or modification of the sets, providing accommodation and food for film crew.

Importantly, during off filming season, the movie set village could still be productive as it can be an attraction for people to visit, he said, citing the South Korean television drama series “Winter Sonata”, which due to its huge popularity has attracted so many tourists to flock to Jeju island where it was shot.

Also discussed during the meeting was a proposal for the setting up of a one-stop centre to make it easier for local and international production companies to deal when shooting in Sabah.

Joniston said film shot on locations in Sabah if shown at the international stage would indirectly assist to promote Sabah.

The meeting was also attended by Sabah Tourism Board Product Division Senior Manager Julinus Jimit, Kiulu Tourism Association President Mejin Maginggow and his deputy Lasmin Lopog.