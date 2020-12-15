S’pore approves Pfizer vaccine, enters last phase of curbs

SINGAPORE: Singapore has approved the use of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s coronavirus vaccine and expects the first shipments by the end of the month, by which time it also plans to move into the final phase of its virus curbs.

Other vaccines are expected to arrive in Singapore “in the coming months,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech on Monday, adding the country will have enough for everyone by the third quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, Singapore will further ease restrictions to stem the spread of the virus on Dec. 28, expanding the number of people allowed to gather from five to eight. The country has set aside more than S$1 billion (US$750 million) for vaccines, Lee said during the national address.

“We placed multiple bets, to sign advance purchase agreements and make early down-payments for the most promising candidates,” including with Moderna Inc. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd, he said.

Singapore will be one of the first countries to obtain the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Lee said.

Lee said first priority will be given to those who are at greatest risk: healthcare workers and front-line personnel, as well as the elderly and vulnerable.

The government has also accepted the recommendation by a committee of doctors and experts to vaccinate the entire adult population, though for this to be made voluntary.

The vaccination regime submitted by Pfizer-BioNTech requires two doses of vaccine to be administered 21 days apart, in individuals aged 16 years old and above, according to a statement by the Health Sciences Authority. Pregnant women, immunocompromised persons and those below 16 should not receive this vaccine as the safety and efficacy data for these people is not available yet. — Bloomberg