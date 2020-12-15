SSC mulls proposed skate park in Petra Jaya

KUCHING: The Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) is looking into a proposal to build an international

skate park at the Celebration Square, Petra Jaya Sports Complex here.

SSC chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee, who received the proposal from Sarawak Extreme Sports Association (SESA) president Nik Mohd Suhaily recently, said the corporation will forward the proposal to its board of directors for approval.

“Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2021 and it will be in the next Olympic Games in France in 2024.

“Because of that, it will be right if we in Kuching Sarawak, prepare our future Sarawak skateboard athletes and hoping that we can have a talented skateboard athlete to represent the country in the coming Olympics,” he added.

According to Ong, the current skate park in the Petra Jaya sports complex is not safe as it was not in use for many years and it will also be making way for the proposed Sarawak High-Performance Centre.

“It is the right time and good move that we replace the present skateboard area with a safe suitable, conducive and international skateboard venue.

“We are hoping that SESA will run more competitions and training at the new venue so that we can prepare our future skateboarders,” Ong said.

He noted that SESA is proposing to organise national and international events in Kuching next year.

“We will invite neighbouring countries such as Kalimantan (Indonesia), Singapore, Brunei to participate in the events which will help to boost sports tourism,” Ong added. Another objective is to engage the community especially the youth in skateboarding and provide a place for them to train and improve their skills and standard.