Successful BKSS B40 appeal applicants start to receive assistance today, says EPU

KUCHING (Dec 15): Applicants who have successfully appealed for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) for the B40 group have started receiving their cash assistance in their bank account today, said the state Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

According to the state EPU, the state government is paying out RM1,500 in two phases to head of households and a one-off RM500 to single individuals under the B40 assistance package.

“Under the first phase, heads of households will start seeing RM750 being credited into their bank account starting Dec 15,” it said.

For those without a bank account, the state EPU said they can claim the BKSS cash assistance from any of the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches across the country by presenting their identity cards at the counter from Dec 21 until March 31, next year.

Under the second phase, EPU stated the remaining RM750 will be paid on a monthly basis, which recipients will have RM250 being credited into their bank account per month starting from Jan 15 to March next year.

“Those without bank account, they can claim the remaining RM750 cash assistance at any of the BSN counters starting Jan 21 to March 31 next year.”

As for cash assistance for single individuals, EPU stated that a one-off payment of RM500 is being credited into the bank account of recipients whose appeals were approved starting today.

“Likewise, qualified individuals without bank account can claim the RM500 by presenting their identity cards at any of the BSN counters from Dec 21 to March 31, next year.”

Nonetheless, EPU stressed that beneficiaries of the BKSS B40 package without bank account must claim their cash assistance at any of the BSN branches country-wide latest by March 31, next year.

It added that those who wish to update their bank account details can head to the nearest district office before Feb 28, next year.

“And for those who have changed their status from single to married, only the status submitted during the appeal application that had closed on May 31 is being used. Changes after the closing date will not be processed,” stated the EPU.

To inquire on the status of appeals for the BKSS B40 package, members of the public can log on to www.sarawak.gov.my/bkssrayuan or call Talikhidmat at 082-555999.