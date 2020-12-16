268 new cases, five more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 268 new Covid-19 cases today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson, said Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 69 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (52) and Kota Kinabalu (50).

“Out of the 268 new cases, 108 cases (40.3%) were from the new and existing cluster screenings, 106 cases (39.6%) were detected through close contact screenings at 14 districts, 28 cases (10.4%) were from symptomatic screenings, four cases (1.5%) were from community screenings and another 22 cases (8.2%) were from the other categories,” he said in a press conference today.

Masidi disclosed that the state registered five Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, three in Tawau and the other two in Lahad Datu.

He added that Kota Kinabalu registered one new cluster dubbed as the Bukit Punai Cluster, which has detected a total of seven cases thus far.

A total of 459 Covid-19 patients in the state recovered from the virus today.