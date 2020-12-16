Bintulu start-up wins Teraju Superb grant

BINTULU: Volume Research and Development Sdn Bhd (Volume) has won RM500,000 from Teraju Superb (Bumiputera Entrepreneur Development Scheme) 2020 for its ‘Collaborative Automated Industrial Cloud Kitchen’.

Volume is a Bintulu-based start-up under the Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) Startup Lab accelerator programme (Batch 3).

The 15th edition of the scheme organised by the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) has an allocation of RM15 million in business development grants for Bumiputera start-up founders nationwide.

For this edition, Superb focussed on innovative products and business models, in line with the government’s aims to reduce unemployment, strengthen business activities, and encourage the transition of local businesses to e-commerce and the gig economy.

“We are beyond grateful to have received the RM500,000 funding and be one of the winners for Teraju Superb 2020,” said Volume founder Nehemiah Labar Ingan.

“We see this experience as a great start in our journey as a tech start-up based in Bintulu, and we look forward to expanding our start-up globally.”

He also thanked Teraju Sarawak and Tegas for their constant support and advice.

Volume is a start-up focused on bringing commercial cooking and kitchens into the future, getting smart machines to do the cooking for customers.

It was selected to participate in the Tegas Start-up Lab (TSL) third batch for August 2020 to January 2021.

Other outstanding start-ups in the programme are Borneo Digital, Call Aladdin, Darmadia, and RealFun Learning Centre.

TSL is a five-month seed/early-stage venture acceleration programme founded on the belief that connecting local start-ups with the right mentors, investors, and industry experts is the right way to achieve scale and generate explosive growth.

At the preliminary stage, Volume joined the Tegas Pre-Accelerator Bootcamp 2019, where Nehemiah had the chance to pitch his ‘Collaborative Automated Industrial Cloud Kitchen’ idea to early-stage investors, funding agencies, government leaders, and industry players.

“We are happy and proud of Nehemiah and team for winning the prestigious competition. Tegas will further strengthen its ongoing partnership with Teraju Sarawak through collaboration in growing the local start-ups and social enterprises in the state,” said Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is also Tegas chairman.

“The Tegas Start-up Lab accelerator programme is our investment to produce potential start-ups for the Tegas Digital Village, and towards empowering young entrepreneurs in Sarawak to scale globally.”