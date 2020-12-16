Budget 2021 approval shows MPs know it’s for people’s interests — Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The support given by Members of Parliament (MPs) for Budget 2021 showed that they realised it is meant for implementing programmes for the people especially efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said the budget was also very important for the government to improve the people’s standard of living, especially the B40, M40, the vulnerable and the less fortunate groups.

“The stand of the MPs in supporting this budget also proved that they honoured the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for this budget to be passed without any hindrance, especially at a time when the country is dealing with the Covid-19 threat,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook last night.

The budget, the first by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, was passed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday when the Supply Bill 2021 (Budget 2021) received the majority support of MPs.

The Bill was passed by bloc vote after its third reading by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, with 111 MPs supporting,108 rejecting and one absentee.

Expressing his gratitude for the budget approval, he thanked all MPs of Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and PN for supporting the budget from the policy to the committee stages and its third reading.

He said the solid support proved that whatever actions taken by the PN government were always for the sake of the people’s welfare, safety and well-being as well as to revive the country’s economy.

“I hope MPs will continue to give their best service to the people and the country.

“I would like to again congratulate the Finance Minister and the Finance Ministry for their hard work in preparing Budget 2021, from the early stage until its approval today,” he said, adding that he was also grateful to the people for praying that the budget would be approved to ensure their well-being and livelihood. — Bernama