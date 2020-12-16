Celebrity preacher released after posting RM35,000 bail

SHAH ALAM: Celebrity preacher, Da’i Syed, whose real name is Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful, was released yesterday after posting bail totalling RM35,000 at the Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya courts.

His lawyer, Syed Amirul Syed Edros, said the bail was paid by his client’s elder brother, Syed Shah Iqram and manager, Mohd Aizat Jaafar.

According to Syed Amirul, his client’s failure to pay the bail after being charged in the courts on Dec 10 had caused him to be detained at the Beranang Temporary Detention Centre.

“The remand management in the Shah Alam court was completed at around 11am and later he (Syed Shah Iqmal) was taken to the Petaling Jaya court for the same matter,” he told reporters here yesterday.

On Dec 10, Syed Shah Iqmal, 25, was charged with committing unnatural sex and outraging modesty at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court and Sessions Court and another charge of rape at the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

In the Petaling Jaya courts, he was allowed bail totalling RM25,000 for both charges and RM10,000 for the charge in the Shah Alam court.

Meanwhile, Syed Shah Iqmal when met by reporters outside the PJ courts, said he accepted what happened and left it to the courts to decide on the next course of action.

“Sometimes I ask myself and God why do I get tested like this.Maybe God wants to reprimand me.

“I accept this willingly and will follow the court and police procedures,” he said, adding that he would take a break to spend time with his family after being in remand for 18 days. — Bernama