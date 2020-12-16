CM: Sarawak looks up to Estonia, South Korea’s successes in quest to achieve developed state status by 2030

KUCHING (Dec 16): Sarawak looks up to the successes achieved by Estonia and South Korea in its quest to achieve a developed state status by the year 2030, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He said that Estonia is now acknowledged as the most advanced digital society, while South Korea has made great advancements due to its strategic approach in education, science and technology, innovation and knowledge-based economy.

“You know that the government wants to turn Sarawak as a digitalised state and prioritises the use of technology in our service and to make the people closer to the government. If Estonia being a small country in Europe can be successful in it, I believe Sarawak can also succeed in this region.

“You know South Korea is a country that is also successful. At one time before, the Koreans were behind Malaysia. But now South Korea is far ahead from Malaysia despite not having the natural resources. And yet the Koreans practice high culture of innovation and high culture of technology.

“Sarawak has one advantage that is our natural resources. We can follow Estonia in terms of technology application and we can follow South Korea with the quality of its human capital. If we combine the two, I am sure Sarawak can achieve a developed state by 2030,” he said when officiating the Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Convention Awards (SCSICA) 2020 today.

According to Abang Johari, it is his hope that a brighter future can be guaranteed in Sarawak through the culture to learn, to read, and to transform.

“Once that is our basic culture, I am sure we can share our success with our fellow Malaysians,” he said.

On SSCICA 2020, he said the chosen theme namely “Innovation for Service Delivery Excellence” is in line with the state’s Digital Economy Policy which needs bold yet creative and innovative ideas in various aspects of delivery in the civil service, industry and commerce.

He also said it is now the 10th consecutive year that Sarawak Civil Service has implemented innovation and creative initiatives in the management and administration of the public sector and this has been acknowledged with various awards and achievements all these years.

“I am glad that Sarawak Civil Services already has a solid platform and ecosystem of innovation and creativity which has been recognised internationally at the Commonwealth level.

“This ecosystem was established to ensure continuation of excellence in service delivery at all levels of Sarawak Civil Service from the top management until the support group at the ground level to address multiple levels of issues and challenges.

“I also came to know that there are 649 ICC innovations initiatives that have been introduced by these ICC (innovation and creative circle) groups. And there were 16 innovations initiatives being recognised and awarded at the international level over the last ten 10) years,” he said.

Abang Johari also said he was informed that these ICC innovations solutions have been contributed by the support groups at the ground level.

“Indeed, you have done agreat job in contributing to continuously improving your service delivery. I want this culture to be continued and I want all heads of departments to be continuously supportive to their ICC teams.

“I firmly believe that as governments modernise service delivery, citizens will experience more effective, efficient service delivery with easier access. Therefore, I would like to pose this new challenge to all of you, that these citizen-centric innovative solutions to be further developed, replicated and improved,” he said.

Also present at the event held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) were state cabinet ministers, State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Federal Secretary Datuk Mohd Shahabuddin Omar.

Abang Johari also presented awards and prizes to winning ICC teams for the five different categories namely Ureka MACRI Award, Digital Innovation Award, Social Innovation Award, SCSIPA Special Award and the more prestigious Sarawak Chief Minister Innovation Award.