Covid-19: Malaysia records 1,772 new cases, three deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,772 new Covid-19 positive cases and three fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 422, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the latest development took the total number of infections in the country to 86,618, with 14,515 of them being active cases.

He said 1,084 recoveries were also recorded during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 71,681 – or 83.2 per cent of the total number of cases.

“Of the new cases, 12 were imported cases who were infected abroad, while the remaining 1,760 cases were local transmissions,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of cases yesterday, with 696 (39.3 per cent), of which 567 cases (81.5 per cent) were from the Damanlela Construction Site Cluster involving the fifth and sixth generations of the infection.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor had the second-highest number of cases with 503 (28.4 per cent), followed by Sabah with 260 (14.7 per cent).

He said of the 696 cases reported in Kuala Lumpur, 629 were from existing clusters, 31 from close-contact screenings, eight were imported cases from abroad, and 28 from other Covid-19 screenings.

“In Selangor, 62 cases were from existing clusters, 165 from close-contact screenings, three were imported cases from abroad and 273 from other Covid-19 screenings.

“In Sabah, 52 of the cases were from existing clusters, 137 from close-contact screenings, and 71 from other Covid-19 screenings,” he said.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 67 cases, of which 56 were from existing clusters, four from close-contact screenings, and seven from other Covid-19 screenings.

Perak, meanwhile, recorded 110 cases, with 105 of them from existing clusters and the remaining from close-contact screenings, he added.

“Johor recorded 48 cases, of which 24 were from existing clusters, 19 from close-contact screenings, and five from other Covid-19 screenings.

“Penang had 34 cases, with 21 from existing clusters, four from close-contact screenings, one imported case from abroad, and eight from other Covid-19 screenings,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said Kedah had 20 cases (11 from existing clusters, seven from close-contact screenings, two from other Covid-19 screenings); Labuan had 11 cases (five from existing clusters, three from close-contact screenings, three from other Covid-19 screenings); Pahang had eight cases (all from existing clusters); and Terengganu had seven cases (five from existing clusters, two from close-contact screening).

He said Melaka recorded five cases (one from existing cluster, one from close-contact screening, three from other Covid-19 screenings); Kelantan had three cases (one from close contact screening, two from other Covid-19 screenings).

He added that a total of 120 (6.8 per cent) of the cases recorded were prison-linked clusters, involving the Tembok Cluster (99 cases), Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (15 cases), and Bakti Cluster (six cases).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 118 patients were currently being treated in intensive care units, with 56 of them intubated.

He said the three fatalities yesterday involved a woman and two local men in Sandakan, Sabah.

“Those who died were a 45-year-old woman with a history of diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and stroke; an 88-year-old blind man with hypertension and prostate gland; and a 75-year-old man with a history of hypertension, chronic lung disease and heart ailment,” he said. — Bernama