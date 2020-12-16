Covid-19: Zero new cases in Sarawak today, only 1 cluster remains active

KUCHING (Dec 16): Sarawak recorded its fourth consecutive day of zero positive Covid-19 cases today, as the total number of positive cases in the state remains unchanged at 1,075.

According to a statement from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), one patient has recovered from the virus and was discharged from Miri Hospital today.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 1,046 people or 97.30 per cent of the overall cases.

“Only one cluster remains active in the state, which is the Besi Cluster, with 12 cases including its index case.”

“There are 10 patients currently being treated and isolated, of which nine are receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital. None are being treated in intensive care units (ICU) or require breathing assistance.”

There are no new deaths reported and the death toll remains unchanged at 19.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), SDMC said 12 new cases were reported with two awaiting test results.

Serian district remains as a yellow zone with a total of two local infection cases reported in the last 14 days, while the other 39 districts are green zone.