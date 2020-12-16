Forming unity govt could end political turmoil but hard to pull off, says don

KUCHING: A senior law lecturer has suggested for all political factions in the country to consider forming a ‘unity government’ as a way of ending the ongoing political turmoil.

Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law said forming a unity government is possible if every politician and political party is willing to prioritise the interests of the country and the people.

“What our country really needs now is a government and the opposition which can behave professionally, and can put aside their political differences as much as they can. But in reality it would be difficult for all political parties in the country to come together, set aside their political differences and form a unity government due to years of political rivalry,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, a unity government is a broad coalition of government comprising all major parties in the legislature and usually formed in a period of national crisis. He added that having political stability will enable the nation to effectively contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Ever since we witnessed the change of government in February, our country has been in political uncertainty. All these political uncertainties occurred at a bad time when the whole world, including us, was facing the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19.”

Muzaffar said while there were many suggestions put forward to end the ongoing political turmoil, including calling for a snap general election as well as suspending Parliament, he was not in favour of either one.

“Calling for a snap general election is not a good idea to be pushed forward as it could increase the number of Covid-19 infections in the country. The recent Sabah state election should be a good lesson for us all. As for the call to suspend Parliament, this would jeopardise the democratic parliamentary system that our country has enjoyed since independence,” he said.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had during a joint press conference Monday with Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah announced that they were ready to form a unity government if Parliament failed to pass the Budget 2021 Bill during the third reading yesterday.