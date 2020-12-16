Incentives await SK Temong pupils

KUCHING: SK Temong students Macgres Sawet and Nabiatul Dania Zulfiqa Mohd Zulfadhli would be provided with special assistance from Ministry of Education (MoE) to develop their potential further, said Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

In his ministerial winding-up speech for Budget 2021 committee-level, he said he took note of the youngsters’ achievement of clinching an award at the Alvorado International Schools Film Festival, held in Brazil recently.

“Regarding students who had won international-level awards, what the ministry is currently implementing is looking at their potential.

“Sometimes, we come across those with outstanding abilities, who are from the rural areas.

“We, at the MoE, would look at how we can assist so that their potential can be optimised further,” said Mohd Radzi in replying to Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot, who had sought points of clarification in the former’s speech.

According to Mohd Radzi, the MoE has made available the allocations for students selected to international tournaments, which are sanctioned by the ministry, including sporting events.

In his question earlier, Riot had asked whether or not the MoE would provide special incentives or consider giving scholarships to Macgres and Nabiatul Dania in recognition of their achievement in Brazil, despite coming from a rural school in Sarawak.

“They are only in Primary 5, yet they’re able to bring honour to the country.

“Just as noteworthy, Magres is a Bidayuh, and Nabiatul Dania is a Malay. Both are proof that even in a rural school in Sarawak, unity is strongly shown in spirit and action,” he added.

In a statement issued later Riot, who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia, congratulated SK Temong, a rural school in Serian which Macgres and Nabiatul Dania attend, for doing Malaysia proud.

The two pupils were declared winner of the primary school category of ‘Best Film By Popular Jury’ at the ‘Festival de Cinema Escola de Alvorada’ (FECEA).

They earned the award through their short animation feature ‘Batuh Bijanji’ (Promise Stones in Bidayuh), which tells a story of two childhood friends, Bibi and Sarah.

FECEA, a festival that recognises outstanding audio-visual works at school-level, was held online – with the voting running from Nov 17 to 28 via ‘FECEA RS’ YouTube channel.

The award presentation was also held virtually on Nov 28 via ‘Google Meet’, with the trophies being sent to winners by post.

Macgres and Nabiatul Danis took 10 days to produce the film using the ‘rotoscoping’ technique – one used by animators to trace over motion-picture footage, frame-by-frame, towards producing realistic action.

The project kicked off last year after the pupils attended a workshop on ‘Digital Storytelling Animation’, conducted by the Education Technology Division of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research Sarawak, and Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

On Sunday, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin announced that Macgres and Nabiatul Dania would receive incentives from the state government in recognition of their achievements in Brazil.

Manyin had also said plans would be underway to upgrade SK Temong – one of the larger schools in Tebedu constituency, where Manyin is the assemblyman – with another school block.