Installation of Jln Brother Albinus signs at renamed portion of Jalan Oya begins

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) yesterday began the process of installing new road signs at the portion of Jalan Oya, which was recently renamed Jalan Brother Albinus in honour of the revered former principal of SMK Sacred Heart here.

SMC general purpose and community services standing committee chairperson Cr Donna Petrus Ngelai said at least three signs were put up yesterday while the rest will be installed at the

affected lanes over the next few days.

“I just got information that at least three were installed today (yesterday) at the main road. The new signs for the lanes will be installed after the installation at the main road is completed,” she said when contacted.

The renaming of a part of Jalan Oya was approved by the state government on Oct 15 this year and adopted by SMC during its full council meeting on Nov 25.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting was previously reported as saying that the renamed portion of Jalan Oya begins from KPJ Sibu Specialist Centre and ends in front of the SMK Sacred Heart traffic junction, and includes eight lanes.

He had also said while the name of the road and lanes at the affected portion will be changed to Jalan Brother Albinus, Jalan Oya will be retained in smaller letters under the new name.

Sacred Heart Old Students’ Association (Shosa) had been pushing for the renaming of the road since 2016 in recognition of the late Brother Albinus, whose real name is Michael O’Flaherty, for his contributions to Sarawak.

Brother Albinus, who was Sacred Heart principal from 1972 to January 1987, passed away in 2013.

SMK Sacred Heart is set to launch its 120th anniversary celebration on Jan 1 next year, with a walk in honour of the late Brother Albinus included as part of the programme.