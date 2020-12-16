‘Mael Totey the Movie’ director to be named as young director icon — Finas

KOTA BHARU: Director Muhammad Syahmi Sazli will be named Young Director Icon, following the success of his maiden film ‘Mael Totey the Movie’ which recorded over RM7 million in movie collection, according to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid said he would be honoured at a ceremony to appreciate film achievers early next year.

“This young director will be recognised as an icon after producing a film with high collection and this is a recognition for the young generation.

“He (Muhammad Syahmi) is not only successful in his works but has also highlighted persons with disabilities (PwD) in his film,” he said when visiting the director’s production office here yesterday.

Zakaria said the director had also achieved success without asking for assistance from other parties, including Finas.

“We are amazed by him and hope other young directors can make him a role model even without advanced equipment,” he said.

Zakaria said their artworks should also fulfil the aspiration of the younger generation which no longer lingers around stereotypes, as films should help to develop the people and the country.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Syahmi, 25, said he would come up with a new film by the end of next year and the filming was expected to begin in March.

“The success of Mael Totey will be my motivator in producing better films, and I will be using the same actors for films based on the lives of Kelantan people,” he said.

He also denied allegations of exploiting PwD, stressing that what he did was to highlight their talents.

“If it’s true that I exploited them, they would have left me a long time ago,” said the YouTuber. — Bernama