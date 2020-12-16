MAHB’s passenger traffic drops 84.2 pct yoy to 1.8 mln in November

KUALA LUMPUR: Passenger movement at Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s network of airports declined 84.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1.8 million for November 2020, against 11.55 million previously with the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Domestic passenger movement declined 78.3 per cent YoY to 1.3 million in the month under review, while international passenger movement dropped 90.6 per cent YoY to merely 0.5 million passengers.

“On the last-twelve-month basis, total passenger movement at MAHB’s network of airports declined 61.9 per cent to 53.6 million passengers.

“The extension of CMCO until Dec 6, 2020 across key locations in Malaysia continued to affect traffic recovery,” the airport operator said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

MAHB said passenger movement at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recorded a decline of 97.8 per cent YoY to 113,000 in November, while klia2 recorded 31,000 passengers, a decline of 98.8 per cent YoY.

Nevertheless, KLIA welcomed the return of Cathay Pacific Airways with one flight weekly, after a three-year absence, it said.

On overseas operation, MAHB said passenger movement at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (SGIA) was slightly affected by the re-introduction of partial curfews on Nov 20, 2020, a measure imposed by the Government of Turkey due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country. — Bernama