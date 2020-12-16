Man to know fate Jan 14 for raping eight-year-old girl

KOTA KINABALU: A man will be sentenced on January 14, 2021 at the Sessions Court here for allegedly raping a minor.

Mohd Yusrie Mohd Zaini, 25, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, had pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2007.

The court put off the sentencing at the request of the prosecution pending the preparation of the facts of the accused’s case.

The accused admitted to committing the sexual offence against the eight-year-old girl in bushes near a building in Inanam between 8.30am and 9am on November 25.

However, pending his sentencing, the accused will be detained in custody under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code.