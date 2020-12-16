Mirians come to aid of family in need

MIRI: A family from Bintulu found sleeping along a five-footway of a row of shops at Miri Times Square on Monday night have received aid from concerned Mirians.

According to Ina Abdul Samad, she and her husband were offered jobs as labourers and given bus fares, including for their children, to come here from Bintulu a few days ago.

However, she claimed the offer somehow fell through, leaving the family without any money for accommodation.

Concerned Mirians, who saw the family staying at the five-footway, alerted the Welfare Department, Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS), Fire and Rescue Department, and other relevant agencies.

Volunteers presented the family with food and drinks, while a TBS Miri representative presented RM280 to the family, as well as clothing donated by the public.

The family was later brought to the TBS Miri complex for temporary accommodation.

Upon further checks by TBS, the husband and wife have been included as recipients of TBS Bintulu aid.

The Welfare Department also provided transportation fees for the family to return home to Bintulu yesterday.