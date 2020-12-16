MR D.I.Y. Group launches 10th fixed price store MR. DOLLAR at Sunway Giza

KUALA LUMPUR: The highly-anticipated 10th MR. DOLLAR store opened its doors with a bang on Dec 7, offering the Kota Damansara community a host of exciting promotions and giveaways to mark the occasion. Located at Sunway Giza in the heart of the thriving Petaling Jaya suburb, the 7,000 sq ft store features MR. DOLLAR’s signature range of RM2 and RM5 goods, in a comfortable and welcoming shopping environment. MR. DOLLAR is part of the MR D.I.Y. Group, Malaysia’s largest home improvement retailer.

In conjunction with the opening of this store, MR. DOLLAR Sunway Giza will be hosting a three-day grand opening event from 18th to 20th December, with extravagant promotions and giveaways for everyone (please see next page for more details). Visiting customers can anticipate a number of activities – quench your thirst with free drinks, take photos with Santa Claus, receive complimentary Milo and Koko Crunch cereals with every purchase, and participate in the Dollar Spin game during this 3-day event. Aside from that, every 100th of the first 1000 customers can participate in a 60 second Shopping Spree to stand a chance and win up to RM300 worth of products. That’s not all – throughout the month of December, MR. DOLLAR customers nationwide can enjoy bargains such as Buy 1 Free 1, Bundle Deals, Gift with Purchase, Spend and Win, and Purchase with Purchase promotions.

MR D.I.Y. Group’s Vice President of Marketing, Mr Andy Chin said, “The common perception of fixed priced concept stores are narrow walkways and disorganised products in unsettling surroundings, making the shopping experience dull and unattractive, for the sake of buying more affordable goods. MR. DOLLAR emerged to revolutionise the concept and dispel these negative stereotypes. At MR. DOLLAR, we offer a new fixed price retail experience with broad aisles and walkways, as well as air conditioning to ensure the most comfortable visit for all our customers. Most importantly, customers can purchase our wide range of products across 10 categories at a fixed price point of ‘Always RM2 or RM5’.”

“We received fantastic feedback from our customers after the launch of our first MR. DOLLAR store in Cheras in August this year. This propelled us to continue the momentum and launch our second store in Kepong. From there, we expanded MR. DOLLAR’s footprint into malls and locations outside the Klang Valley, establishing stores in urban and suburban areas with the aim of providing the best value and convenience for all customers. With the launch of our 10th MR. DOLLAR store in Sunway Giza today, we hope to serve the Petaling Jaya community in the same way,” added Chin.

Customers can find a variety of products ranging from Chocolates & Sweets; Snacks & Biscuits; Cooking Ingredients; Groceries; Drinks; Bakery; Chilled & Frozen; to Household; Hardware; and Stationery, Toys & Sports. Famous brands such as Maggi, Oreo, KitKat, Coca Cola, Nestle, and many more can be found at MR. DOLLAR.

Since the launch of the first MR. DOLLAR store in August this year, the retailer has doubled down on its efforts to become the largest dollar value retailer in Malaysia, opening nine other stores in quick succession in Taman Maluri, Jalan Besar Kepong, KIPMall Bangi, Wangsa Niaga, KIPMALL Kota Warisan, Pekan Semenyih, Jalan Dato Sagor, Sungai Chua, and Desa Coalfields, all in the Klang Valley. To mark the milestone of reaching 10 stores in its growing network, all MR. DOLLAR stores will be offering deals and promotions from now until 31st December (please see next page for details).

For more information and updates, visit MR. DOLLAR’s website, www.mrdollar.co, or its social media handles — Facebook and Instagram @mrdollarmalaysia and @mrdollar.malaysia respectively, or call the MR. DOLLAR Customer Careline at 03-89611338.