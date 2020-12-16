No specific rules imposed for Christmas celebrations – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will not be imposing any specific rules for the upcoming Christmas celebrations in Sabah, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“We don’t have specific recommendations. I think you need to make good judgment. I think the point I’m trying to say is that – please avoid social gatherings.

“Maybe the exception is if it (the gathering) is strictly within the family, then it’s okay. But once you invite outsiders to join, then you are opening up the possibility of infections,” said Masidi in a press conference today.

He made the statement when asked whether the state would be imposing any directives in relation to the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

“I leave it to the good judgment of each family. Always bear in mind that the overriding consideration is the continuous health and welfare of family members,” the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson added.