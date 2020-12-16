PAS president has 40-min audience with Sultan Nazrin

IPOH: PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday had an audience with Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak at Istana Kinta here.

The car ferrying the Marang MP arrived at 10.50am.

Abdul Hadi was granted the audience by Sultan Nazrin on Dec 10 after he wrote to the palace to seek an audience to update His Royal Highness on political developments involving PAS.

Last Friday, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria made an apology to Sultan Nazrin over a mistake by three Perak PAS assemblymen in not showing up for an audience after His Royal Highness had summoned them to do so on Dec 8.

Besides Razman, who is Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, the other two were Mohd Akmal Kamarudin (Selama) and Mohd Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah).

Perak plunged into a political crisis after its Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost a motion of confidence at the State Legislative Assembly on Dec 4.

He resigned from the post the next day.

Subsequently, Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad from Barisan Nasional was sworn in as the 14th Menteri Besar of Perak on Dec 10.

Saarani is also Perak Umno chairman.

Razman and Mohd Akmal were state executive councillors (Excos) when Ahmad Faizal was MB.

Saarani appointed five assemblymen in his initial new Exco line-up, four from Umno and one from Bersatu, but none from PAS.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said Abdul Hadi was very thankful for the audience granted by Sultan Nazrin and for the concern and wisdom expressed to him by His Royal Highness.

“…it was on religion, political and economic stability and the people’s welfare,” he said in a statement issued after Abdul Hadi had finished his audience with Sultan Nazrin.

Abdul Hadi did not speak to reporters outside the palace after the 40-minute audience. — Bernama