Public can now make NRD appointment online

Posted on Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Members of the public who wish to make an appointment with the  National Registration Department (NRD)  can now do it online.

Sabah NRD  director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin  said the department has upgraded their website which has made it easier for the public to make an appointment.

He said previously, those who wished to make an appointment will have to call the NRD office or branches, but now they can just visit the  department’s website at  www.jpn.gov.my  and click ‘Sistem MyJanji Temu’ menu.

Meanwhile,  Khairrul  reminded the public to continue to adhere to all SOP (standard operating procedures) when visiting any NRD office or branches and to plan their journey appropriately.

The public can still contact the department’s  hotline at 088-488 300, 088-488 301 or 088-488 365.

