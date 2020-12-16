Royal Professor Ungku Aziz dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned academician Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid, 98, died here at about 4pm yesterday.

The matter was confirmed by his wife, who is also the former vice president of Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa), Rahaiah Baheran, said a spokesperson for Angkasa.

“I am sorry to inform you, I have received information from his wife, the former vice president of Angkasa, Rahaiah Baheran, that Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz breathed his last at about 4pm today (yesterday).

“Let us read surah Al-Fatihah together, so that may his soul will be showered with blessings.

“Al-Fatihah,” said the spokesperson.

The late Ungku Abdul Aziz who was born in London, United Kingdom, on Jan 28, 1922, is the father of former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar, who is now the chairman of Permodalan Nasional Berhad.

Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz was a respected figure in the field of education, and among the key people behind the establishment of Tabung Haji and Angkasa.

He was also awarded the title of ‘Royal Professor of Economics’ on June 17, 1978, and named as the National Cooperative Figure in July 2002, besides winning the Fukuoka IV Asian Culture Prize in 1993. — Bernama