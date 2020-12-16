RRD1 now known as Ceremonial Infantry Battalion — Army chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (RRD1) is now known as the Ceremonial Infantry Battalion.

Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said, beginning yesterday the RRD1 will handle matters related to royal ceremonies together with the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD1).

He said among the duties are providing royal cavalry escorts and guards which was previously fully handled by the 12th Infantry Brigade.

From 2001, the RRD1 has carried out ceremonial assignments to assist the 12th Infantry Brigade.

“The idea was mooted after taking into account it’s (RRD1) experience and success in completing the assignment involving ceremonies,” he told reporters at the RRD1 parade ceremony at the Wardieburn Camp, Jalan Genting Klang here.

Zamrose said that the RRD1, under the Fourth Infantry Division, was previously more focused on the deployment of operations in built-up areas, public order-related operations as well as the implementation of ceremonial duties and performing its duties as a standard infantry battalion.

“To meet the needs of the 12th Brigade which is synonymous with the Ceremonial Brigade, the RRD1, as one of the battalions under its purview, has been officially transformed into the Ceremonial Infantry Battalion,” he said.

The RRD1 is based at the Wardieburn Camp and has a strength of 650 officers and other ranks. — Bernama