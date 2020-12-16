Rugby action returns after 10 months

SIBU: It felt like a fresh start for those involved. It may just be a friendly 15-a-side game. Never mind that the seasoned Sibu visitors thrashed the mostly junior Bintulu hosts 68-5 last weekend.

But it was the first competitive match for both sides since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first imposed in March.

“It has been more than 10 months gone without any rugby competition due to the Covid-19 and naturally, all our players are craving for action,” said Sibu Division Rugby Union (SDRU) chief coach Michael Ting.

He observed that the players played their hearts out, enjoying every moment on or off the field.

“The electrifying atmosphere is there and the players can feel the tempo, the heat and the name of the game. It’s fun and full of thrills,” he added.

Ting was happy with his team’s performance but pointed out “weaknesses which need polishing.”

The SDRU players comprised veterans, seniors and juniors, many vying for a place in the state squad. The youthful Bintulu Division Rugby Association (BDRA) team was fully tested in terms of experience and fitness. The players were described as “truly exhausted” towards the later stages of the game.

Rugby, Ting reiterated, is a sport that needs constant practice and training to keep the players fit and tough.

SDRU have already planned to play more friendlies in Kuching on Jan 15 and 16.

“We hope to get at least two teams in Kuching to take part to make the game more challenging. If we cannot get two teams, then we may have to spar with Kuching Division Rigby Association (KDRA) alone,” the veteran coach said.

The team will break off for Chinese New Year in early February.

“If the situation permits, we may organise the Sibu 7-a-side after the CNY celebration. But then, it all depends on the Covid-19 situation then,” Ting added.

Up to 10 teams are allowed for a 7-a-side tournament under SOPs prescribed by the Health and Sports Ministries. Only a maximum of seven teams is advised for the 10-a-side while a 15-a-side competition can only involve two teams.