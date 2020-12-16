Sarikei school to introduce tropical crop cultivation as a subject next year

SIBU: Sarikei Ming Lik Secondary School achieved another milestone when it became the first Chinese private school to offer tropical crop cultivation as a subject from next year.

Sarawak China Graduates Alumni Association chairman Dr Wong Siu Eing said they had already inked the deal with China Guangdong AIB Polytechnic College to introduce the subject.

“This is a pilot project and if it is successful, it will be extended to other schools in the state,” he said in a press statement.

Under the project, Wong said lecturers from China Guangdong AIB Polytechnic College would come over to guide the students on the tropical crop cultivation subject.

Presently, he added, 20 local students had signed up for the subject which would be taught from Jan 20 next year.

He said students could study the subject from Junior Middle One to Junior Middle Three before embarking on their practical at the rubber cultivation farm in Betong which is operated by Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group Ltd.

“After completing their practical at Betong, they could proceed directly to China to complete their Diploma studies at the college.

“Upon their return, they will be provided with employment at the Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group in Betong.”

Wong said Sarikei was chosen due to its strategic location in the central region, which is rich in tropical agricultural resources.

“Hopefully, with the sincere cooperation between the three parties, we can help to produce high-quality talents for the development of tropical agriculture in Malaysia and at the same time promote keen cooperation between Malaysia and China.”

Elaborating, Wong said the implementation of such project was also in line with the Sarawak government’s efforts to promote modern agriculture, and would provide local students with knowledge and practical skills in modern farming.

Since the Belt and Road initiative was put forward, he said China and Malaysia had made significant development in nurturing vocational education among the students and also other fields for development.

“Hopefully, such cooperation will go a long way in promoting the development of tropical agriculture between China and Malaysia.”