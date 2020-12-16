SK Temong students receive RM25,000 in incentives from state govt for award winning film

KUCHING (Dec 16): Sarawak government today gave incentives totaling RM25,000 to Macgres Sawet and Nabiatul Dania Zulfiqa Mohd Zulfadhli, the two SK Temong students who recently won an award at the Alvorado International Schools Film Festival.

The incentives were presented by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in a simple ceremony at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia, which was attended by both Macgres and Nabiatul.

SK Temong headmaster Cleveland Raden received the incentives on behalf of the girls.

Among those present today were Education, Science and Technology Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong and Serian Resident Tuah Suni.

The incentive presentation took place just three days after Manyin had announced in Tebedu that both Macgres and Nabiatul would receive incentives from the state in recognition of their achievement.

Their school SK Temong is a primary school located in the rural constituency of Tebedu of which Manyin is the assemblyman.

Macgres and Nabiatul were declared winners of the Best Film By Popular Jury’ in the primary school category at the film festival also known as ‘Festival de Cinema Escola de Alvorada’ (FECEA).

They won through their short animation film called ‘Batuh Bijanji’ (Promise Stones in Bidayuh) which tells the story of two childhood friends, Bibi and Sarah.

FECEA, a festival that recognises audiovisual works at the school level, was held online and the voting was held from Nov 17 to 28 on the FECEA RS YouTube channel.

The award presentation was also held online via Google Meet on Nov 28, and the trophy was sent by post.

Both Macgres and Nabiatul took 10 days to produce the film using the rotoscoping technique that animators use to trace over motion picture footage, frame-by-frame, to produce realistic action.

The project was started last year after they attended a Digital Storytelling Animation workshop organised by the State Education Technology Division, Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research, and Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

Both Macgres and Nabiatul are also set to receive further incentives from the federal government through the Ministry of Education (MOE) for bringing honour to the country with the award.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin had said at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur that both Macgres and Nabiatul will be provided with special assistance from MOE to further develop their potential.

This was after Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem had asked Radzi whether MOE will give special incentives or even consider scholarships to both Macgres and Nabiatul for able to win the international award despite coming from a rural school.