‘Terung asam’ project shows positive growth

MARUDI: The focus accorded to ‘terung asam’ (sour brinjal) under an integrated farming project run by Bayu Kenyalang Resources Sdn Bhd in Logan Tunga here has begun to show encouraging results.

According to Agriculture Department Sarawak director Dr Alvin Chai, this species – also known as ‘terung Dayak’ – holds good prospects not only because of the versatility of the fruit in many local cuisines, but also because of its Geographical Indication (GI) status.

A GI refers to the tagging of a product that has specific geographical origin, and possesses qualities or a reputation that can be attributed to that origin.

Examples of products with GI tagging in Sarawak are the ‘adan’ rice of Bario and Ba Kelalan, and also the ‘ikan tahai’ (a type of smoked fish) of Limbang/Lawas.

“The fruit, with its distinctive sour taste, is favoured by the locals – it can be cooked as a vegetable, or be used as a distinct flavouring in many dishes like ‘kerabu’ (local salad) or curries.

“In this regard, I’m very excited to see the progress made by this cluster company (Bayu Kenyalang Resources) – they has shown their potential and their high efforts towards realising the government’s goal of attaining food security, locally and internationally,” he remarked during a visit to the integrated farming project site, located some 30km from here, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bayu Kenyalang Resources managing director Daylon Jalian Henry said the company strove to cultivate and commercialise ‘terung asam’ on a larger scale.

“We would like the farmers here to replicate our methods, as a step towards positioning Marudi as among the ‘anchor districts’ when it comes safeguarding food security in Sarawak,” he said.

In response, Chai said: “We (department) would give our full support and assistance to ensure that Bayu Kenyalang Resources would succeed in all its undertakings.

“We would work closely with them, and we’re very excited to see more from them.

“Moreover, I would like to encourage the younger generation to take part in this journey too.”

Chai, who was also accompanied by Miri Agriculture officer Mohd Hafis Razak and Marudi Agriculture assistant officer Sima Lait, also met up with farmers from Rumah Henry Iboh.