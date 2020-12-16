Understand each other better to strengthen unity, S’wakians urged

KUCHING: Sarawakians should focus on how they can create better understanding to strengthen unity among themselves rather than play up sentiments that can easily be misinterpreted by the people, advised Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) chief executive Datu Aloysius J Dris.

He noted that there had been a lot of conversations surrounding issues bordering racial and religious sensitivities in Sarawak recently, which had caused concerns among public figures as well as among the people.

“Misunderstanding issues at hand may create a greater distrust amongst well-meaning people. This is why it is important to create dialogue and spaces where respectful conversations can take place,” he pointed out in a statement.

He believes that there is positive and finer side of Sarawakian goodwill that they should strengthen and build further to make it strong.

However, he added, efforts are already made by various non-governmental organisations and government agencies to try their best to enhance their efforts towards goodwill among the different communities.

“Here at YPS we have achieved significant milestones in creating platforms for people especially the youth to tell their stories on Sarawakian unity through our Sarawak Pride initiative which received an award from the Malaysian Book of Records,” he said.

Aloysius, however, said that many groups believe that more needs to be done in order to truly solidify unity amongst the diverse communities in Sarawak.

He also said Sarawak should focus on building bridges and creating spaces for people to interact and appreciate the differences among them.

“Rather than testing the limit of our unity, let us put greater efforts to strengthen the bonds of community relationship,” he added.